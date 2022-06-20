You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Harwich officials respond to three crashes withing an hour Monday afternoon

Harwich officials respond to three crashes withing an hour Monday afternoon

June 20, 2022

HARWICH – Harwich officials responded to three crashes between 4 and 5 PM Monday. Crashes were reported at Route 124 & Headwaters Drive, Lower County Road and Grey Neck Road, as well as Depot Road W. & Division Street. No serious injuries were reported in any of the crashes but traffic was tied up around each scene. Harwich Police are investigating all three crashes.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 