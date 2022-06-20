HARWICH – Harwich officials responded to three crashes between 4 and 5 PM Monday. Crashes were reported at Route 124 & Headwaters Drive, Lower County Road and Grey Neck Road, as well as Depot Road W. & Division Street. No serious injuries were reported in any of the crashes but traffic was tied up around each scene. Harwich Police are investigating all three crashes.
Harwich officials respond to three crashes withing an hour Monday afternoon
June 20, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Floodproofing Plan Will Look at Historic Cape Cod Sites
- Cyr Secures Funds for Local Projects
- Falmouth Exploring Two Plans to Address Housing Crisis
- State Transportation & Infrastructure Funds Could Come to Cape Cod
- Falmouth Beaches Still Short on Lifeguards
- Harwich Emphasizes Police Chief Power to Keep Order on Beaches
- Massachusetts Senate Approves Funding for Broadband, Climate Resiliency
- Hyannis Sewer Expansion Work to Close Pine Street
- Sunday Journal – Internship Programs with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy
- Sunday Journal – Cape Abilities Walk for Opportunity
- Sunday Journal – Washburn Challenge for the Alzheimer’s Association
- Bill Ensuring Mail-In Ballots, Early Voting Heads to Baker
- FEMA Awards $10M to Oak Bluffs to Fight Erosion