HARWICH – Harwich Police hosted the 2nd annual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics of Massahcusetts was held Saturday at Red River Beach. More than 200 people watched the event Saturday. A special group of 56 Plymouth Police Academy recruits will join the plunge, having already raised over $22,000. Also joining the plunge were Police and Fire personnel from across the Cape.
Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN
Video: Harwich Police host 2nd annual polar plunge for Special Olympics of Massachusetts
March 18, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
