Video: Harwich Police host 2nd annual polar plunge for Special Olympics of Massachusetts

HARWICH – Harwich Police hosted the 2nd annual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics of Massahcusetts was held Saturday at Red River Beach. More than 200 people watched the event Saturday. A special group of 56 Plymouth Police Academy recruits will join the plunge, having already raised over $22,000. Also joining the plunge were Police and Fire personnel from across the Cape.

Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN



ha031823 HPD polar plunge from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.