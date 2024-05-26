HARWICH – Harwich Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash around 1 PM Sunday. An Audi sedan and a Volvo SUV collided on Route 28 by Riverside Drive. No injuries were reported. Traffic was rerouted until the Audi could be towed.
Photos by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN
Harwich Police investigate crash on Route 28 in Harwich
May 26, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
