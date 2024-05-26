You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Harwich Police investigate crash on Route 28 in Harwich

Harwich Police investigate crash on Route 28 in Harwich

May 26, 2024


HARWICH – Harwich Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash around 1 PM Sunday. An Audi sedan and a Volvo SUV collided on Route 28 by Riverside Drive. No injuries were reported. Traffic was rerouted until the Audi could be towed.
Photos by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 