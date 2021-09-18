You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Harwich Police investigating two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon

Harwich Police investigating two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon

September 18, 2021


HARWICH – Harwich Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash early Saturday afternoon. The crash happened about 12:30 PM on Route 28 near Brooks Road. No serious injuries were reported.

