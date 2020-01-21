You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Harwich Police mourn death of former officer Lee Culver

Harwich Police mourn death of former officer Lee Culver

January 20, 2020

HARWICH – The Harwich Police Department is mourning the passing of a former officer and their current Emergency Mangement Director.

A post on the department’s Facebook page announced the death of Lee Culver after a long illness on Sunday.

“Lee served the Town of Harwich in many capacities for decades with great pride and he will be missed. Our thoughts are with Lee’s husband Brian and his family during this difficult time,” read the statement.

No further information about Culver’s passing or funeral arrangements were immediately released

