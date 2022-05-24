You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Harwich Police searching for missing, endangered man

Harwich Police searching for missing, endangered man

May 23, 2022


HARWICH – Harwich Police are looking for a missing, endanger man. Police say Kevin Zonghi walked away from a job site on Miles Street Monday morning at approximately 9:30 AM. Please contact Harwich police with any information at 508-430-7541.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 