HARWICH – Harwich Police are looking for a missing, endanger man. Police say Kevin Zonghi walked away from a job site on Miles Street Monday morning at approximately 9:30 AM. Please contact Harwich police with any information at 508-430-7541.
Harwich Police searching for missing, endangered man
May 23, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
