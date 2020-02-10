Harwich Police seek info after horse discovered seriously injured



HARWICH – Harwich Police report that on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at approximately 9 AM, they received a 911 call for an injured horse at a barn on Derby Lane in North Harwich.

Harwich Police Officer and a Dennis Animal Control Officer responded to the scene to investigate. The initial investigation revealed that someone entered the horse corral sometime overnight on Saturday and used the handle of a pitchfork to impale the horse.

We are deeply disturbed by this heinous attack on a defenseless animal. The Harwich Police Department is investigating this matter as a felony offense against an animal. If you live in the area and have security cameras we ask that you please contact Detective Sergeant Bob Brackett at 508-430-7541.

All public information inquiries can be directed to Sergeant Aram Goshgarian at 774-212-1739.