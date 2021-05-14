You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Haz-Mat crews called to Marstons Mills for broken thermometer

May 14, 2021

MARSTONS MILLS – Hazardous Material crews were called to a residence on Race Lane in Marstons Mills sometime after 10 AM Friday morning. According to reports, a thermometer was broken likely meaning a small mercury spill. No injuries were reported.

