MARSTONS MILLS – Hazardous Material crews were called to a residence on Race Lane in Marstons Mills sometime after 10 AM Friday morning. According to reports, a thermometer was broken likely meaning a small mercury spill. No injuries were reported.
Haz-Mat crews called to Marstons Mills for broken thermometer
May 14, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
