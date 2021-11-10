MASHPEE – Hazardous Materials technicians were called to 100 Great Neck Road in Mashpee sometime after 3:30 PM Wednesday afternoon. A leak was reported at that address in a large propane tank. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Hazardous Material technicians called to Mashpee for propane leak
November 10, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
