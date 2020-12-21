BOURNE – Hazardous Materials technicians were called to the Quality Inn on Trowbridge Road in Bourne around noon Monday. It was not immediately clear what material was involved. The specially trained fire personnel are called to safely deal with hazmat incidents.
CWN will bring you further details when available.
Hazardous Materials technicians called to Bourne hotel
December 21, 2020
