Hazmat crews called for mercury spill in Falmouth

June 15, 2025

FALMOUTH – Hazardous materials technicians were called to Falmouth around 7:45 AM Sunday. According to reports, a mercury thermometer was broken causing a small spill at a residence on Quissett Avenue. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

