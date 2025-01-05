You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hazmat crews called for mercury spill in Harwich

January 4, 2025

BSears Media/CWN

HARWICH – Hazardous materials technicians were called to Harwich shortly before 8 PM. According to reports, a mercury thermometer broke causing a small spill. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

