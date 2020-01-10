You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hazmat crews called to Barnstable transfer station in Marstons Mills

Hazmat crews called to Barnstable transfer station in Marstons Mills

January 10, 2020

MARSTONS MILLS – Hazmat crews were called to the Barnstable Transfer Station and Recycling Center on Flint Street in Marstons Mills late Friday morning. It was not immediately clear what substance prompted the call. One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital as a precaution.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 