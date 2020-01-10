MARSTONS MILLS – Hazmat crews were called to the Barnstable Transfer Station and Recycling Center on Flint Street in Marstons Mills late Friday morning. It was not immediately clear what substance prompted the call. One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital as a precaution.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
Hazmat crews called to Barnstable transfer station in Marstons Mills
January 10, 2020
MARSTONS MILLS – Hazmat crews were called to the Barnstable Transfer Station and Recycling Center on Flint Street in Marstons Mills late Friday morning. It was not immediately clear what substance prompted the call. One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital as a precaution.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- US Blames Iran for Ukrainian Jetliner Downing, Pledges Probe
- US Adds 145,000 Jobs; Unemployment Holds at 3.5%
- Concrete Placed on Railroad Tracks on Cape Cod
- Arts Foundation of Cape Cod Awards $53K in Grant Funding
- Xiarhos to Kickoff State Rep Campaign Next Month
- Joe Kennedy to Campaign on Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard
- Brewster Examining Options for New Community Center, School Consolidation
- MA Health Connector Representatives to Visit Hyannis
- Mass. Maritime Sea Term 2020 to Begin Saturday
- Mashpee Selectmen Discuss Santuit Pond Water Issues
- Cape Leaders Announce Real Estate Transfer Fee Coalition
- Cape’s Congressman Supports Measure to Restrain Trump’s Actions on Iran
- Are Steroids Right For Arthritis Pain?