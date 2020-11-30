BOURNE – State Hazardous Materials technicians were called to Bourne around 6 PM. The incident was reported to be a spill AECOM on Jonathan Bourne Drive. It was not immediately clear what substance was involved.
Hazmat crews called to Bourne business
November 29, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
