You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hazmat crews called to Bourne business

Hazmat crews called to Bourne business

November 29, 2020

BOURNE – State Hazardous Materials technicians were called to Bourne around 6 PM. The incident was reported to be a spill AECOM on Jonathan Bourne Drive. It was not immediately clear what substance was involved.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 