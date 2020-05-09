CENTERVILLE – Hazardous materials technicians were called to Centerville around 6:15 PM Friday evening. The scene was on Monomoy Circle where an unknown substance was discovered. Further details were not immediately available.
Hazmat crews called to Centerville
May 8, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
