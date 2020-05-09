You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hazmat crews called to Centerville

Hazmat crews called to Centerville

May 8, 2020

CENTERVILLE – Hazardous materials technicians were called to Centerville around 6:15 PM Friday evening. The scene was on Monomoy Circle where an unknown substance was discovered. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 