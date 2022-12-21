You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hazmat crews called to Chatham for mercury spill

Hazmat crews called to Chatham for mercury spill

December 21, 2022

CHATHAM – Hazardous Materials technicians were called to Chatham around noon Wednesday. A mercury spill was reported at 1698 Main Street (Route 28), Meservey’s Mart and gas station. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 