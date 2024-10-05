You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hazmat crews called to Falmouth Hospital

October 5, 2024

FALMOUTH – Hazardous materials technicians were called to Falmouth Hospital around 7:30 PM Saturday. It was not clear what substance was involved but the hospital appeared to be operating normally.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

