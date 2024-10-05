Hazmat crews called to Falmouth Hospital

FALMOUTH – Hazardous materials technicians were called to Falmouth Hospital around 7:30 PM Saturday. It was not clear what substance was involved but the hospital appeared to be operating normally.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
FALMOUTH – Hazardous materials technicians were called to Falmouth Hospital around 7:30 PM Saturday. It was not clear what substance was involved but the hospital appeared to be operating normally.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
"*" indicates required fields
Copyright © 2024 Cape Cod Broadcasting Media