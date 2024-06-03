You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hazmat crews called to Harwich for mercury spill

Hazmat crews called to Harwich for mercury spill

June 3, 2024

HARWICH – Hazardous materials technicians responded to a residence in Harwich around 3:30 PM Monday. According to reports there was a mercury spill at a residence on Gilbert Lane between Lothrop Avenue and Sisson Road. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

