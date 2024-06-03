HARWICH – Hazardous materials technicians responded to a residence in Harwich around 3:30 PM Monday. According to reports there was a mercury spill at a residence on Gilbert Lane between Lothrop Avenue and Sisson Road. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Hazmat crews called to Harwich for mercury spill
June 3, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
