You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hazmat crews called to large paint spill at the Mobil station on Route 132 at Route 6

Hazmat crews called to large paint spill at the Mobil station on Route 132 at Route 6

May 23, 2024

WEST BARNSTABLE – Hazardous material technicians were called to a scene at the Mobilmart by the Burger King at Route 132 and Route 6 sometime before noon Thursday. According to reports, several 5 gallon containers of latex paint spilled near the gas pumps. Crews were working to mitigate the spill. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 