WEST BARNSTABLE – Hazardous material technicians were called to a scene at the Mobilmart by the Burger King at Route 132 and Route 6 sometime before noon Thursday. According to reports, several 5 gallon containers of latex paint spilled near the gas pumps. Crews were working to mitigate the spill. Further details were not immediately available.
Hazmat crews called to large paint spill at the Mobil station on Route 132 at Route 6
May 23, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
