You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hazmat technicians called to mercury spill in Falmouth

Hazmat technicians called to mercury spill in Falmouth

July 24, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

FALMOUTH – Hazardous materials technicians were called to Falmouth early Wednesday afternoon. According to reports, a mercury thermometer was broken at a residence on Heritage Circle requiring cleanup. No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 