FALMOUTH – Hazardous materials technicians were called to Falmouth early Wednesday afternoon. According to reports, a mercury thermometer was broken at a residence on Heritage Circle requiring cleanup. No injuries were reported.
Hazmat technicians called to mercury spill in Falmouth
July 24, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- National Guard Seeking Bids for Proposed Gun Range
- Steamship Authority Board Votes For Moratorium On Boat Advertising
- Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital Recognized for Stroke Care
- Toxic Algae Warning at West Reservoir, Harwich
- New Conservation And Housing Project Announced On Upper Cape
- Vineyard Wind Debris Reaches Cape Cod
- Kamala Harris Endorsed By Joe Biden For President After Cape Cod Visit
- Gun Reform Bill Passes Through State House
- Davenport Foundation Announces 2024 Arts Funding
- Barnstable County’s AquiFund Sees Sharp Uptick In Loan Dispersals Over Year-Long Period
- Barnstable County Fair Returns To Cape Cod Fairgrounds On Monday
- Damaged Vineyard Wind Turbine Deteriorates Further
- Cape Cod Association Announces Annual Scholarships