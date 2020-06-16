SANDWICH – Sandwich Police are investigating a reported head-on crash shortly after 7:30 PM Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of Route 6A and Tupper Road. At least two people were evaluated for injuries. Further details were not immediately available
Head-on collision in Sandwich
June 15, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
