YARMOUTH – At noon Wednesday, there was a head-on on collision involving a Toyota Corolla and a Honda Fit on Route 28 at Town Brook Rd in West Yarmouth. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries Town Brook Road was closed until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Head-on collision in Yarmouth sends one person to hospital
August 20, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
