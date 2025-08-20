You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Head-on collision in Yarmouth sends one person to hospital

Head-on collision in Yarmouth sends one person to hospital

August 20, 2025



YARMOUTH – At noon Wednesday, there was a head-on on collision involving a Toyota Corolla and a Honda Fit on Route 28 at Town Brook Rd in West Yarmouth. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries Town Brook Road was closed until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 