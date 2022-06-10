You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Head-on crash closes Great Western Road in Dennis

June 10, 2022

DENNIS – A head-on crash was reported in Dennis shortly before 2 PM Friday. The crash happened in front of Cape Cod Ready-Mix on Great Western Road. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. Great Western Road was closed between Depot Street and South Gage’s Way. Dennis Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

