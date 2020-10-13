You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Head-on crash closes Route 124 in Harwich

Head-on crash closes Route 124 in Harwich

October 12, 2020

HARWICH – A head-on crash closed a section of Pleasant Lake Avenue (Route 124) in Harwich just after 8 PM. The crash happened at the intersection of Har-Wood Avenue. One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. At least two others were evaluated at the scene. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

