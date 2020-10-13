HARWICH – A head-on crash closed a section of Pleasant Lake Avenue (Route 124) in Harwich just after 8 PM. The crash happened at the intersection of Har-Wood Avenue. One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. At least two others were evaluated at the scene. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Head-on crash closes Route 124 in Harwich
October 12, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
