CENTERVILLE – A head-on crash on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Five Corners Road sometime before 1 PM shut down Route 28 in that area. One person was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Barnstable Police were on scene diverting traffic and investigating the cause of the crash. The road did not reopen until about 2:30 PM. Further details were not immediately available.
Head-on crash closes Route 28 in Centerville
August 12, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
