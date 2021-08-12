You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Head-on crash closes Route 28 in Centerville

Head-on crash closes Route 28 in Centerville

August 12, 2021

CENTERVILLE – A head-on crash on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Five Corners Road sometime before 1 PM shut down Route 28 in that area. One person was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Barnstable Police were on scene diverting traffic and investigating the cause of the crash. The road did not reopen until about 2:30 PM. Further details were not immediately available.

