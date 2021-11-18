WEST HARWICH – A head-on crash closed a section of Route 28 in West Harwich Wednesday evening. The crash happened about 7:30 PM in front of 92 Route 28. Both drivers were evaluated for injuries. Harwich Police were investigating the cause of the crash.
Head-on crash closes Route 28 in West Harwich
November 17, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
