Head-on crash closes Route 28 in West Harwich

Head-on crash closes Route 28 in West Harwich

November 17, 2021

WEST HARWICH – A head-on crash closed a section of Route 28 in West Harwich Wednesday evening. The crash happened about 7:30 PM in front of 92 Route 28. Both drivers were evaluated for injuries. Harwich Police were investigating the cause of the crash.

