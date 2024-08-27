EASTHAM – A head-on crash closed a section of Roite 6 in Eastham. The crash was reported west of Brackett Road by ACE Hardware. Two people weer evaluated for unknown injuries. Mororists should expect delays in the area and serk altetnate routes such as Massasoit Road. Eastham Police are investigating the cradh.
Head-on crash closes Route 6 in Eastham
August 27, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
