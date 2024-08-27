You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Head-on crash closes Route 6 in Eastham

Head-on crash closes Route 6 in Eastham

August 27, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

EASTHAM – A head-on crash closed a section of Roite 6 in Eastham. The crash was reported west of Brackett Road by ACE Hardware. Two people weer evaluated for unknown injuries. Mororists should expect delays in the area and serk altetnate routes such as Massasoit Road. Eastham Police are investigating the cradh.

