Head-on crash closes Route 6A in Yarmouth Port for a time

April 22, 2021

YARMOUTH PORT – A head-on crash closed Route 6A in Yarmouth Port for a time late Thursday afternoon. The crash happened sometime after 5 PM at the intersection of Outward Reach Road. No injuries were reported in the collision involving a Toyota Rav4 and a Ford Focus. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.

