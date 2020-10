YARMOUTH – At about 6:45 AM Wednesday morning, there was a head-on crash with a total of 3 vehicles involved on Willow St at the exit 7 westbound off ramp from Route 6 in Yarmouth. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. MassDOT was notified to check on a traffic light stanchion that was struck by one of the vehicles. Mass State Police assisted with heavy morning commuter traffic.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN