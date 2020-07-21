MARSTONS MILLS – A head-on crash sent two people to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash happened shortly before 9 PM Monday at the intersection of River Road and Lovell’s Road. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police. Traffic was rerouted around the scene until it was clear.
Head-on crash injures two in Marstons Mills
July 20, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
