You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Head-on crash injures two in Marstons Mills

Head-on crash injures two in Marstons Mills

July 20, 2020

MARSTONS MILLS – A head-on crash sent two people to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash happened shortly before 9 PM Monday at the intersection of River Road and Lovell’s Road. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police. Traffic was rerouted around the scene until it was clear.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 