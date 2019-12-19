MASHPEE – Mashpee officials were called to a three-vehicle crash in which two vehicles reportedly collided head-on. The crash happened about 11 AM on Route 28 by Charles Street. One person had to be extricated from the wreckage. That person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.
Head-on crash on Route 28 in Mashpee injures one
December 19, 2019
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
