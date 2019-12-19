You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Head-on crash on Route 28 in Mashpee injures one

Head-on crash on Route 28 in Mashpee injures one

December 19, 2019

MASHPEE – Mashpee officials were called to a three-vehicle crash in which two vehicles reportedly collided head-on. The crash happened about 11 AM on Route 28 by Charles Street. One person had to be extricated from the wreckage. That person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.

