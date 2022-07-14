You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Head-on crash on Scenic Highway in Bourne

Head-on crash on Scenic Highway in Bourne

July 13, 2022

BOURNE – A head-on crash was reported on the Scenic Highway near the Bourne Scenic Park around 8:45 PM Wednesday. One person was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. State Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area. Further details were not immediately available.

