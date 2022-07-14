BOURNE – A head-on crash was reported on the Scenic Highway near the Bourne Scenic Park around 8:45 PM Wednesday. One person was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. State Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area. Further details were not immediately available.
Head-on crash on Scenic Highway in Bourne
July 13, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
