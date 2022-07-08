You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Head-on crash reported in Bourne

Head-on crash reported in Bourne

July 8, 2022

BOURNE – A head-on crash was reported in Bourne shortly before 9 AM. The crash happened at Route 28A and Roberta Avenue just of the Otis Rotary. Despite heavy damage, the two drivers were treated and released at the scene. Bourne Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 