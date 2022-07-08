BOURNE – A head-on crash was reported in Bourne shortly before 9 AM. The crash happened at Route 28A and Roberta Avenue just of the Otis Rotary. Despite heavy damage, the two drivers were treated and released at the scene. Bourne Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area.
Head-on crash reported in Bourne
July 8, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Facing Pressure, Biden to Sign Order on Abortion Access
- Ex-Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe Fatally Shot
- Human Library Returns to Osterville Village Library
- Applications Open for E-Bike Incentive Program
- Industry Experts Say Hotel Staff Shortages Continue
- Lobsterfest Gala Will Honor Outer Cape Healthcare Heroes
- YMCA Cape Cod Receives $3.8M for Camp Lyndon, West Barnstable Branch
- AG Healey Issues Warning About Crisis Pregnancy Centers
- Blackbeard’s Ride Raising Money for Wounded Veterans Sunday
- Russia Taking “Operational Pause” in Ukraine, Analysts Say
- State Releases Plan for Net Zero Greenhouse Emissions by 2050
- Cape Cod Transportation Improvement Plans Open for Public Review
- Barnstable County Officials Say Housing is Region’s Biggest Threat