Head-on crash reported on Route 28 in Falmouth

June 20, 2024

FALMOUTH – A traffic collision involving three vehicles, two of which collided head-on, in Falmouth is under investigation. The crash happened on Palmer Avenue (Route 28) by Goodwill Park. At least one person was transported to Falmouth Hospital. That section of road was closed until the scene was cleared. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.

