FALMOUTH – A head-on crash resulted in Teaticket Highway (Route 28) being closed for about an hour. The collision was between Teaticket Path to Maravista Avenue Extension. EMTs evaluated victims but no serious injuries were reported. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Lower photos via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN
Head-on crash reported on Teaticket Highway in Falmouth
October 4, 2024
FALMOUTH – A head-on crash resulted in Teaticket Highway (Route 28) being closed for about an hour. The collision was between Teaticket Path to Maravista Avenue Extension. EMTs evaluated victims but no serious injuries were reported. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Bill Hanney Talks New Entertainment Space at Cape Cod Mall Replacing Regal Cinemas
- Entanglement Determined As Cause Of Death For Right Whale Found Near Vineyard
- Port Strike Has Been Suspended
- WATCH: Taking Famous Arrest of Gangster Whitey Bulger to the Stage with Casey Sherman
- WATCH: State Rep. Dylan Fernandes Announces Motion to Intervene in Nuclear Wastewater Appeal
- Question 6 Has Barnstable County Officials at Odds
- Sewer Repairs To Occur On Section Of Phinney’s Lane This Friday
- Dredging Work To Resume At Entrance To Cotuit Bay
- Possible Town Meeting Purchase Of Gooseberry Island In Mashpee Postponed
- From Movie Theater to Entertainment Experience – Bill Hanney on a New Future for Cape Cod Mall
- Downtown Hyannis Motel Razed
- Plymouth Man Indicted For Father’s Murder
- State Announces 13th Human Case Of West Nile Virus This Year