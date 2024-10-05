You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Head-on crash reported on Teaticket Highway in Falmouth

Head-on crash reported on Teaticket Highway in Falmouth

October 4, 2024

Falmouth Police/CWN

FALMOUTH – A head-on crash resulted in Teaticket Highway (Route 28) being closed for about an hour. The collision was between Teaticket Path to Maravista Avenue Extension. EMTs evaluated victims but no serious injuries were reported. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Lower photos via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

