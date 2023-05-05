You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Head-on crash seriously injures one in Mashpee

Head-on crash seriously injures one in Mashpee

May 4, 2023

MASHPEE – Rescuers were called to a head-on crash in Mashpee shortly after 9 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Job’s Fishing Road. The victim had to be extricated from the wreckage and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 