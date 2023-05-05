MASHPEE – Rescuers were called to a head-on crash in Mashpee shortly after 9 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Job’s Fishing Road. The victim had to be extricated from the wreckage and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Head-on crash seriously injures one in Mashpee
May 4, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
