MASHPEE – A head-on crash slowed the evening commute in Mashpee. The crash happened about 5:30 PM on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Meetinghouse Road. One person was transported to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. The crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.
Head-on crash slows evening commute along Route 28 in Mashpee
February 25, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
