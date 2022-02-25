You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Head-on crash slows evening commute along Route 28 in Mashpee

Head-on crash slows evening commute along Route 28 in Mashpee

February 25, 2022

MASHPEE – A head-on crash slowed the evening commute in Mashpee. The crash happened about 5:30 PM on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Meetinghouse Road. One person was transported to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. The crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.

