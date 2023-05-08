You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Head-on crash snarls traffic in Bourne

Head-on crash snarls traffic in Bourne

May 8, 2023

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

BOURNE – A head-on crash snarled the evening commute in Bourne. The crash happened shortly after 6 PM on Sandwich Road near Adams Street. Luckily there did not appear to be any serious injuries. Bourne Police were investigating and alternating traffic through the scene in the shadow of the Sagamore Bridge.

