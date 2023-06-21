You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Head-on crash snarls traffic on Route 132 in Hyannis

Head-on crash snarls traffic on Route 132 in Hyannis

June 21, 2023

HYANNIS – A head-on crash caused traffic delays on Iyannough Road (Route 132). The crash happened late Wednesday morning by the Whole Foods store. EMTs checked victims for any injuries. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 