HYANNIS – A head-on crash caused traffic delays on Iyannough Road (Route 132). The crash happened late Wednesday morning by the Whole Foods store. EMTs checked victims for any injuries. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Head-on crash snarls traffic on Route 132 in Hyannis
June 21, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
