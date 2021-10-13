BARNSTABLE – A head-on crash closed Main Street (Route 6A) in Barnstable at the Yarmouth town line. The crash happened about 2:30 PM Wednesday afternoon. Three ambulances were called to the scene. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes.
Head-on crash snarls traffic on Route 6A at Barnstable/Yarmouth town line
October 13, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
