HARWICH – A two-vehicle head-on crash stalled traffic on Route 6 in Harwich. The crash happened about 8:15 AM Saturday morning near mile marker by the rest area between Routes 137 and Route 124. Both drivers were evaluated for injuries but declined to go to the hospital. Eastbound traffic was completely stopped while westbound traffic was at a crawl. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Head-on crash stalls traffic on Route 6 in Harwich
August 16, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
