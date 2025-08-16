You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Head-on crash stalls traffic on Route 6 in Harwich

Head-on crash stalls traffic on Route 6 in Harwich

August 16, 2025

HARWICH – A two-vehicle head-on crash stalled traffic on Route 6 in Harwich. The crash happened about 8:15 AM Saturday morning near mile marker by the rest area between Routes 137 and Route 124. Both drivers were evaluated for injuries but declined to go to the hospital. Eastbound traffic was completely stopped while westbound traffic was at a crawl. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 