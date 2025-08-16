You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Head-on crash stalls traffic on Sandwich Road in Bourne

Head-on crash stalls traffic on Sandwich Road in Bourne

August 16, 2025

BOURNE – A head-on crash was reported on Sandwich Road near the Midway Recreation Area about 3 PM Saturday. Several ambulances were called to the scene but no serious injuries were reported. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

