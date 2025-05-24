Health Officials Respond to a Hepatitis A Virus Exposure in Provincetown



PROVINCETOWN – From town of Provincetown: Provincetown health officials are working closely with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MADPH) and Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment to respond to a case of Hepatitis A linked to a food service employee at The Red Inn, located at 15 Commercial Street in Provincetown. This local establishment remains open and safe to dine at as they are cooperating fully with officials in the public health investigation. The Provincetown Health Department has posted information on Hepatitis A to https://www.provincetown-ma.gov/2584/Hepatitis-A-Information.

We want to assure residents and visitors that local health officials, contact tracers, and clinicians are taking swift, coordinated steps to protect public health. Here’s what you should know:

Important Information for Exposed Contacts

Patrons who dined at The Red Inn between April 30 and May 15 may have been exposed. Contact your doctor as soon as possible to ask if a Hepatitis A vaccine or immune globulin is recommended. To be effective at preventing disease from this exposure, these must be given within 14 days.

Questions? Call your healthcare provider or the Massachusetts Department of Public Health at (617) 983-6800. You can also leave a message with the Barnstable County CARE (Community Access to Resources and Education) Line at (774) 330-3001. Contact tracers are monitoring this line closely and will return calls as soon as possible.

What is Hepatitis A?

Hepatitis A is a viral illness that affects the liver. It’s highly contagious and spread when infectious particles (stool) are ingested. This means that it can spread through contaminated food or drink, when an infected person handles something that goes into another person’s mouth (like medicine), or anal sexual contact. The illness can range from mild to moderate, is rarely fatal, and does not cause long-term infection or liver disease. It typically goes away on its own with rest and hydration. Once a person has had Hepatitis A, they cannot get it again.

Symptoms of Hepatitis A may include:

Fever

Fatigue

Nausea or loss of appetite

Vomiting or diarrhea

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes)

Adults are more likely to have symptoms than children. Children can be infected and have no symptoms at all.

Provincetown Is Open, Safe, and Ready

Provincetown and the surrounding Cape Cod region remain a welcoming and vibrant destination. Local restaurants follow strict safety protocols, and this event is being addressed quickly and transparently. We appreciate the cooperation of The Red Inn and all our community partners in working to keep Cape Cod healthy.

“From my experience inspecting The Red Inn through the years, this is not a facilities issue. The staff is knowledgeable, trained in food safety and committed to best management practices, and the back of the house is top-notch,” said Lezli Rowell, Provincetown Health Department Director. “This is just an unfortunate illness that happened to an individual who is reported to be recovering well and remaining out of work until medically cleared to resume food handling employment. These measures are the required abundance of public health caution that must be taken after identifying a Hepatitis A Case.”

“As Hepatitis A can be infectious for weeks prior to any symptoms, an event such as this can happen to any restaurant regardless of strict adherence to health standards,” said Dr. Susan Troyan, Chair of the Provincetown Board of Health. “The commitment of restaurants, such as The Red Inn, to adhere to health standards decreases the risk of spread to patrons. I thank the management and employees of The Red Inn for their assistance in this public health process.”

Why Do We Care About Hepatitis A?

While Hepatitis A is usually a short-term illness, there are several important reasons why public health takes it very seriously, and why vaccination and outbreak response are essential:

It’s highly contagious, especially before symptoms appear. People with Hepatitis A can spread the virus up to two weeks before they feel sick. That means someone can unknowingly infect others through close contact or food handling.

Not everyone gets mild illness. While many people may have few or no symptoms, older adults or people with underlying liver disease (including hepatitis B or C) are at higher risk for severe illness, liver failure, and even death.

Preventing the Spread of Hepatitis A: What You Can Do

Hepatitis A is preventable! Here are key steps to help stop the spread:

Get vaccinated. One dose of vaccine is extremely good at preventing disease. Two doses are best and provide lifelong immunity.

Wash your hands thoroughly after using the bathroom and before handling or preparing food.

Use soap and warm water

Scrub the backs of hands, between fingers, wrists, and under nails

Rinse well under running water for at least 20 seconds

If you think you have been exposed to Hepatitis A and develop symptoms—even if they are mild—speak with your provider. Early detection helps limit spread.

Hepatitis A Vaccine

The Hepatitis A vaccine is a safe and effective way to prevent Hepatitis A infection prior to exposure, or when administered within two weeks of exposure. It stimulates the immune system to build protection against the virus without causing illness. Over 95% of adults and 97% of children and adolescents develop immunity within a month of the first dose of vaccine, and 96–100% of children and adults develop immunity after the second dose (given 6 months later). Two doses complete the series.

Learn more about the Hepatitis A vaccine at: Hepatitis A Vaccine | Hepatitis A | CDC

In the context of potential for a local outbreak, public health officials may recommend vaccination for food service employees, close contacts of a confirmed case, and people who ate or drank in establishment linked to a confirmed case.

Vaccine Availability and Distribution

The Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment is providing vaccines to Outer Cape Health Services (OCHS) in Provincetown for distribution over Memorial Day Weekend. Due to limited supply, the vaccines are being prioritized for high-risk exposures, prioritizing people who work or dined at The Red Inn with known exposure to the initial case. Other patrons with potential exposure can reach out to OCHS at 508.487.9395 for an appointment for the remaining vaccines, or try another pharmacy. Additional vaccines will be available on Tuesday, May 28, after the holiday weekend, for folks who dined at The Red Inn between April 30 May 15th as indicated by the MA Department of Public Health patron notification. If you are identified through contact tracing, you will be given specific guidance on next steps.

Provincetown officials are grateful for the support and coordination with our County and State partners, Outer Cape Health Services and the impacted local establishment. We are committed to taking every necessary step to contain this possible Hepatitis A exposure, plan upcoming vaccination clinics for the hospitality industry workers at large and ensure consumer confidence in our high-quality local dining scene.