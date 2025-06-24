You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Heat Advisory 10 AM to 8 PM today

Heat Advisory 10 AM to 8 PM today

June 24, 2025

Heat Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
300 AM EDT Tue Jun 24 2025

…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Heat index values up to 101 expected.

* WHERE…Barnstable MA County.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 