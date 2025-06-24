Heat Advisory 10 AM to 8 PM today

Heat Advisory
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
300 AM EDT Tue Jun 24 2025
…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Heat index values up to 101 expected.
* WHERE…Barnstable MA County.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.