Heat Advisory 10 AM to 8 PM today

Heat Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

300 AM EDT Tue Jun 24 2025

…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Heat index values up to 101 expected.

* WHERE…Barnstable MA County.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.