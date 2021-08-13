Heat Advisory, Air Quality Alert today



Heat Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

316 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021

…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Heat index values up to 96 expected.

* WHERE…Barnstable County.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Air Quality Alert

…Air quality alert is in effect from 11 AM Friday until 11 PM Friday…

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has issued an Air Quality Action Day for Ground Level Ozone, from 11 AM this morning until 11 PM EDT this evening.

An air quality action day means that ozone within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For additional information:

http://eeaonline.eea.state.ma.us/dep/massair/web/#/pollution/map/max