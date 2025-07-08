Heat Advisory, Flood Watch

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Heat Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

237 AM EDT Tue Jul 8 2025

…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Heat index values up to 100 expected.

* WHERE…In Massachusetts, Barnstable MA, Southern Bristol MA, and Southern Plymouth MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Bristol RI, Newport RI, and Washington RI Counties.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.



Flood Watch

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

234 AM EDT Tue Jul 8 2025

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…

* WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE…Connecticut, Rhode Island, and portions of south central and southeastern Massachusetts.

* WHEN…From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight.

* IMPACTS…Numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop late this afternoon and persist into part of the evening. The strongest storms will be capable of producing torrential rainfall in a very short period of time. The potential exists for some locales to receive 1″ to 2″ of rain in an hour. This will result in the potential for localized flash flooding, particularly if this were to occur over a vulnerable urban center.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flash Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.