Heat Advisory noon Monday to 8 PM Tuesday; Air Quality Alert for Monday



Heat Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

305 PM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020

…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Heat index values 98 to 103 expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Connecticut, central, eastern and southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode

Island.

* WHEN…From noon Monday to 8 PM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.



…AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EDT MONDAY…

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has issued an Air Quality Action Day for Ground Level Ozone, from 11 AM to

11 PM EDT Monday.

An Air Quality Action day means that Ground Level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For additional information, please visit the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection website here.