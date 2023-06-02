You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Heavy police response after vehicle fails to stop in Yarmouth Thursday evening

June 2, 2023


YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police continue after a vehicle failed to stop Thursday evening. Police tell CWN the incident involved a vehicle that failed to stop for one of their officers. Due to the high speed of the fleeing vehicle the officer discontinued any attempt to stop the vehicle. The vehicle was located a short time later on Buck Island Road in the vicinity of Maplewood at Mayflower Place. The operator had fled from the vehicle. A K9 was called to the scene and started a track. Yarmouth Police are working to gather more information and the incident is still under investigation.

