Heavy rains cause flooding on the islands



OAK BLUFFS – Heavy downpours caused flooding on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Saturday. The National Weather Service issued a flood warning and reported 3.35 inches in Edgartown in a relatively short time. At least 2 inches was also reported on Nantucket. Oak Bluffs Police posted the photo above and stated “We don’t see this every day. The intersection of Circuit Avenue, Narragansett Avenue and Kennebec Avenue is flooded due to the heavy rainfall. An officer is on scene to assist motorists.“