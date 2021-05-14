MASHPEE – Officials were able to take advantage of the nice weather Thursday to do a number of controlled burns on the Upper Cape. One was in Falmouth, another was in the Mashpee National Wildlife Refuge. Agencies involved included United States Fish and Wildlife Service, National Park Service, U.S. Air Force and MA DCR Forest Fire Control District’s 1 and 2. The plume of smoke was visible from Martha’s Vineyard. The burns manage forest growth and prevent wildfires.
Photos via Josh Nigro/CWN
Controlled burns conducted on the upper Cape
May 13, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
