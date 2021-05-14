You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Controlled burns conducted on the upper Cape

Controlled burns conducted on the upper Cape

May 13, 2021


MASHPEE – Officials were able to take advantage of the nice weather Thursday to do a number of controlled burns on the Upper Cape. One was in Falmouth, another was in the Mashpee National Wildlife Refuge. Agencies involved included United States Fish and Wildlife Service, National Park Service, U.S. Air Force and MA DCR Forest Fire Control District’s 1 and 2. The plume of smoke was visible from Martha’s Vineyard. The burns manage forest growth and prevent wildfires.

Photos via Josh Nigro/CWN

